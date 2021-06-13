Bettiah: Two idols of Hindu gods found desecrated

Unidentified miscreants allegedly desecrated idols of two deities at Ramjanaki temple in Baswariya under town police station in West Champaran district on Sunday.

The incident led to a protest by locals for hours.

Pratap Kumar, a resident of Baswariya, said he along with other people came to know about the incident around 7am. “We rushed to the temple and found two idols uprooted and badly damaged,” said Pratap Kumar.

A large number of the people gathered at Baswariya Peepal chowk with damaged idols and blocked Gopalganj road from Bettiah via Imali chowk by burning tyres.

On getting the information, local police reached the spot and persuaded the locals to lift the blockade. However, calling it the work of miscreants to hurt the religious sentiments, the locals demanded Bettiah superintendent of police (SP) to assure them of the arrest of persons indulged in the crime.

The blockade was lifted around 11.15am after sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mukul Parimal Pandey reached the place and assured the locals of installing idols in place of damaged ones.

“We will make sure that all those indulged in the crime are arrested at the earliest,” said the SDPO.

Police were yet to register a case at the time of filing this report.

