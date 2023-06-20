Bhagwant Mann-led ‘CM di Yogshala’ in Jalandhar draws participants in droves

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday led the “CM di Yogshala” event at Jalandhar’s PAP ground, drawing massive crowds. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann attending the “CM di Yogshala” event in Jalandhar. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the revolution in the health sector is aimed at making the state’s people healthy both mentally and physically. He added that “CM di Yogshala” will act as a stepping stone for carving out a healthy and vibrant Punjab. He thanked the state’s people for joining him.

“Unlike previous governments this is not a political function but the sole aim of this campaign is to make Punjab a healthy state by inspiring people to make Yoga an integral part of their life,” he said.

Dubbing it a “citizen-centric project”, Mann said the initiative had gained popularity in the national capital as well.

“In consonance with the glorious ancient tradition of India, these ‘yogshalas’ will help in making the Punjabis healthy, both physically and mentally. Mann said as a part of this campaign highly trained instructors will impart free yoga training to people in open parks and other public places,” he said.

The CM added that the primary aim of this campaign was to ensure that a mass campaign is started for making Punjab healthy, prosperous and progressive.

“It is essential to maintain mental and physical equilibrium by living a quality life by making certain changes in lifestyle and by practising yoga,” he said.