Bhagwat on five-day visit to Kanpur from Apr 13

: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to Kanpur from April 13. On April 14, Bhagwat will inaugurate the newly constructed four-storey regional office of the RSS at Carlvahlo Nagar. It is reported that he will also participate in several meetings with pracharaks from all the districts associated with the Kanpur region, in addition to other gatherings. The RSS chief will meet senior and veteran swayamsevaks on April 15. It is reported that he will also participate in several meetings with pracharaks from all the districts associated with the Kanpur region, in addition to other gatherings (For representation only)

This is the first building in Uttar Pradesh that the RSS has constructed, bringing all its functions under one roof. The Sangh’s office in Kanpur was originally established in 1925 in a factory, which was later acquired. The current building comprises a basement and ground floor, along with the four-storey structure.

The entire office complex has been painted using eco-friendly paint made from cow dung, which is non-harmful. Stones sourced from Rajasthan have been used in the construction of the building. The ground floor features a large hall for meetings, while the first floor will house offices for RSS officials.

The upper floors will accommodate rooms for officials or distinguished guests. A dormitory for swayamsevaks has been constructed on the top floor, along with a separate room for meal arrangements.

Bhagwat will be the first RSS chief to spend a night at the Kanpur office in its 100-year history, marking a significant moment in the organisation’s history.