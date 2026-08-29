No uniforms this year: UP govt defers dress code plan for universities, colleges

In a rethink of its May decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has deferred its plan to make uniforms or colour-coded dress mandatory in universities and degree colleges, fearing that introducing the system after the academic session has begun could trigger student unrest. The government will now reconsider introducing uniforms from the next academic session. Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya (File photo)

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya said on Saturday that the decision was taken as the new academic session had already begun and introducing a uniform midway could lead to unrest among students.

“We have decided to put on hold the introduction of uniforms in higher education institutions from this year. The new session has already started on campuses. We fear introducing a uniform mid-session may create unrest among students. Hence, we decided to shelve it for this year,” Upadhyaya said.

When reminded that governor Anandiben Patel had spoken about introducing uniforms in universities on May 20 and that he had announced a day later that adherence to a dress code would be made mandatory in universities and colleges across the state, the minister said preparations would now be made ahead of the next academic session.

Upadhyaya had then said that, wherever feasible, a uniform dress code would be implemented in every educational institution to foster a sense of equality and discipline among students. It was, however, not clear whether institutions would introduce a proper uniform or prescribe a dress code specifying what students should wear on campuses.

“The meetings with different universities were held in July and August; hence, it was decided to shelve the idea because introducing it mid-session may lead to unrest,” Upadhyaya said.

“Next year we will be better prepared much ahead of the start of the academic session. We will introduce it in a more systematic manner,” he said.

There are nearly 49 lakh students pursuing higher studies in universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Traditionally, there has been no culture of uniforms in state universities. Some government-aided and degree colleges have prescribed uniforms, but most higher education institutions do not have one.

The government’s proposal had drawn criticism from academicians. Former Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof Roop Rekha Verma said universities should focus on issues such as vacant teaching posts, ensuring regular classes, declining student numbers, improving research quality and providing better facilities to students rather than introducing uniforms.