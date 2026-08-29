Why are Test matches ending quickly? It’s not just T20s, there are other factors too, according to Michael Atherton

During the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord’s, which the hosts are quite certain to win, Atherton builds the argument on Sky: “Myself and Nass [Nasser Hussain] played in the 1990s, and the number of games that finished in three days or less was around about 7%, and that is now at 20%, so that is a big difference.

Let’s not go back too far. Let’s only look at a couple of Tests recently, which ended within days. Australia beat Bangladesh in Mackay inside two days in the second Test and then Pakistan lost to England in the first Test at Headingley inside three days. If truth be told that match wouldn’t have gone into the third day either, if not for rain. Pitches at fault? Batting at fault? Yes, but there are more factors at play that have given rise to such Test matches. Former England captain Michael Atherton looks beyond and adds a few more points that explain the whole situation perfectly well.

“In the last decade, there have been nine occasions where Test matches have finished in two days, and there wasn’t a single occasion of a two-day Test between 1946 and 2000. So I think the general starting point is that Test matches are going quicker. Now, if you ask why, I mean, that’s the element of debate, and then we can discuss whether it’s a good or a bad thing or what might change. But if I give off the top of my head four or five things, then we can go into each one.”

Atherton goes on to break it down: “Batting is higher risk now because of T20, and if you take more risk, you’re going to have a chance of getting out more, so that’s speeding up. There is a good crop of fast bowlers around right now. DRS has had an impact, I think. Umpires, first of all, DRS, you know, will show when you’re out, and then umpires are more likely to give LBWs.

“I think pitches have become more advantageous since the advent of the World Test Championship. Teams are generally looking to get home advantage more, so whether it’s turning pitches in India or seaming pitches in England, and generally, the pitches have become more bowling-friendly since the advent of the World Test Championship. So there are four or five reasons off the top of my head,” he said.

Things are not going to change in the Lord’s Test either. The third day has commenced after a long delay due to rain, and England have resumed from their overnight score of 81/3. After the hosts scored 290 in their first innings, Pakistan folded for just 110. Just 126 overs were bowled over the first two days due to bad weather, because of which the match might now head into Day 4. As far as whether or not it’s good that the Tests are ending quickly, to each his own.