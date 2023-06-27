BHU starts registration process for PG courses

Banaras Hindu University has started the registration process for admission to different postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2023-24. The registration portal went live from 7pm on Tuesday. BHU campus (File)

Applicants who have appeared in the CUET 2023 conducted by NTA and are eligible for admission to different programmes can register themselves by paying the requisite fee. For this they are required to visit BHU’s admission portal https://bhuonline.in/ and go to “Postgraduate Programme (PET)” and click the link “Click for Registration”.

Applicants are advised to check the relevant details, and carefully read the ‘BHU PG Information Bulletin 2023’ available on the portal before proceeding. For the benefit of the applicants, a help file ‘How to Register for PG Admission in BHU’ has been put on https://bhuonline.in/.

Helpline numbers and emails have also been provided on the portal for the applicants. The registration process will remain open till 11.59 pm on July 16, said BHU public relations officer in a press statement.