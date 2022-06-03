BHU VC exhorts faculty members to be partners in change
“We are here for the students and thus their holistic development should be our top priority,” said vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Prof Sudhir K Jain during his first interaction with the faculty members on Thursday after assuming charge as the 28th VC of the BHU in January this year.
He interacted with the faculty members to share his vision and mission about BHU.
The vice-chancellor called upon teachers to be his partners in change and taking the university forward. “You are the backbone of Banaras Hindu University. You have the sacred duty of developing aspirations in your students, build their capabilities and ensuring that they become good human beings, sensitive and considerate towards others, the society and the country,” said Prof Jain.
Invoking the founder of BHU, Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, the vice-chancellor urged the BHU teaching fraternity to work towards realising the vision of the great educationist by practising what he would have wanted us to do, and not merely remembering his life and principles.
“What we see in National Education Policy 2020 today, can be traced back to 105 years ago, that Mahamana had envisioned. He wished BHU to produce good human beings and not just subject experts. We need to ask ourselves, are we doing enough to achieve that?” said Prof Jain.
He said there are three key things for any educational institution to flourish and grow. Bringing good talent, providing them resources to grow and build a work culture which encourages and motivates them to strive, he said. He stressed on building mutual trust and respect among the BHU fraternity.
Prof Jain exhorted members of the teaching fraternity to spend more time with students and work for building their life skills, and leadership qualities.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics