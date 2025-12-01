Search
Bhubaneswar: Engineering student found dead in college hostel; suicide suspected

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 02:55 pm IST

The 18-year-old student from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, was found dead inside his room by his classmates on Sunday night

A first-year computer science and engineering student at Bhubaneswar’s KIIT University was found dead in his hostel room late Sunday night.

The mobile phone and laptop of the student were seized and the room was sealed. (Representative file photo)
According to a press release issued by Bhubaneswar commissionerate police, the 18-year-old student from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, was found dead inside his room by his classmates on Sunday night.

A team of police officers reached the hostel and the door was broken open under videography. The student was taken to KIMS Hospital, but was declared dead by doctors.

Also Read:Nashik home guard kills wife, children before suicide; WhatsApp post alerts relatives

Based on the medico-legal report later received from KIMS Hospital, police have registered an unnatural death case.

KIIT officials did not comment on the incident and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

The mobile phone and laptop of the student were seized and the room was sealed pending the arrival of his parents. The post-mortem and inquest will be conducted after the parents reach Bhubaneswar.

This is the third reported case of suicide at KIIT this year.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

