Nashik home guard kills wife, children before suicide; WhatsApp post alerts relatives

Pune: A 41-year-old home guard allegedly killed his wife and two minor children before posting a “cryptic WhatsApp status” and dying by suicide in a village under Deola tehsil of Maharashtra’s Nashik district, police said on Sunday. A forensic team from the Nashik division was sent to assist in the investigation. (Representative photo)

Police said the home guard was likely facing financial distress. He allegedly strangled his 35-year-old wife, their nine-year-old daughter and two-year-old son before hanging himself.

“Prima facie, it seems that the man killed his wife and children by strangling them and later hanged himself. After relatives received his cryptic status, they went to the house where the bodies were found,” inspector Sarthak Nehete of the Deola police station said.

The man had reportedly posted “heartfelt tributes” on his WhatsApp status early on Sunday morning, which alarmed his relatives.

Police officers said they are investigating the exact motive behind the deaths. “A detailed inquiry is underway and forensic reports will help establish the sequence of events,” the officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290