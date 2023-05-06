BHU to ink MoU with South Korea to promote Ayurveda, wellness tourism

VARANASI The faculty of Ayurveda at the Banaras Hindu University will sign a memorandum with South Korea to promote Ayurveda and wellness tourism in the East Asian country. To this end, a delegation from South Korea recently visited the faculty and held a long discussion with Professor KN Dwivedi, dean faculty of Ayurveda, and Professor Sushil Kumar Dubey regarding the promotion of Ayurveda in South Korea. A delegation from South Korea visited the faculty of Ayurveda at BHU. (HT Photo)

Commenting on the development, Professor Dwivedi said, “The South Korean delegation showed keen interest in Ayurveda and Ayurvedic medicines. They held discussions on coordination between traditional medicine of South Korea and Ayurvedic Medicines of India in view of growing interest of the entire world in Ayurveda, Ayurvedic way of life, and Ayurvedic medicines.”

He added, “Through International Collaboration Centre, BHU, we have started the process for coordination in research on the traditional Korean medicines and Ayurvedic Medicines with South Korea. The process of the MoU will be carried forward through the International Collaboration Centre.”

The professor further said Dwivedi said that the South Korean Delegation also invited Prof KN Dwivedi and Prof Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey to participate in International Hi Wellness Experience Festa 2023, scheduled to be held at Goraebul Public Campground, Yeongdeok, Gyeongsangbuk province of South Korea to deliver a lecture on Ayurveda, its basic principles, and Ayurvedic way of life.

Meanwhile, Professor Dubey said, “Ayurveda focuses on keeping people healthy and preventing diseases. If one follows Ayurvedic way of life, the person will not fall ill.” He added that he would talk about basic herbs and shrubs such as Ashwagandha, lemon grass which can be grown in kitchen garden and are very useful in maintaining strong immunity. Professor Dubey also said that he would appeal to South Koreans to visit India for Ayurvedic treatment, thus, promoting wellness tourism.