Bid to abduct petrol pump owner foiled in Varanasi

Published on Oct 01, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Satish Yadav, inspector Shivpur Police station said an FIR has been registered and raids are being carried out to nab the accused. He said, the teams were also trying to identify the miscreants with the help of CCTV footages

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The bid to abduct a petrol pump owner was foiled here in Tarna area of Shivpur locality on Thursday night when the miscreants had to face strong resistance from the staff and the victim himself.

On the complaint of the petrol pump owner, the Shivpur Police station has registered an FIR against unidentified persons and conducting raids to arrest them.

The incident was reported during the night hours of Thursday. According to the reports, owner of the petrol pump Vivekanand Singh said he saw an SUV with four people onboard.

He said that after done with fuel refilling , they got into a scuffle with him and later tried to push him into the vehicle to which Singh and the staff strongly opposed. “Seeing the people at the pump in alert mode, they ran away,” said Singh.

Satish Yadav, inspector Shivpur Police station said an FIR has been registered and raids are being carried out to nab the accused. He said, the teams were also trying to identify the miscreants with the help of CCTV footages.

