Bihar: 34 CISF jawans injured after truck collides with bus in Saran while en route for election duty

Patna: At least 34 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were injured, including five reportedly in critical condition, after a sand-laden truck collided with a private bus carrying them on National Highway (NH) 531 in Bihar's Saran district early on Wednesday, police said.

The police said that the jawans were en route to Saran from the Siwan railway station. “They had reached the Siwan station by train from Delhi and were going by bus to Doriganj in Saran for election duty,” superintendent of police (SP) of Saran district Kumar Ashish said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the truck coming from Ekma was at high speed, and the driver allegedly lost control of the steering and collided with the bus carrying 42 CISF jawans coming from the opposite direction in Pandey Chhapra village around 3 am.

“The injured were taken to Ekma Community Health Centre, where doctors referred them to the Chhapra Sadar Hospital. Later, they were shifted to Patna for better treatment,” a police officer said..

The truck driver fled the scene after leaving the vehicle. A 112 police team arrived at the spot and rescued the trapped personnel. “The front part of the bus was completely damaged and its windows were broken due to the collision. Soon after the accident, a 112 police team reached the spot and helped evacuate the injured from the bus,” a jawan said.

“Cranes and earthmovers were used in the rescue operation. The accident led to traffic snarls, which were later cleared by the police,” the officer said.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver responsible for the accident. We have obtained the vehicle’s registration number and are actively investigating to trace the driver who fled the scene,” SP Ashish said.