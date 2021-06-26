Bihar: After a golden maiden year, veg Coop set to get land for processing unit

The East Champaran district administration has identified land to facilitate setting up of a processing unit by Tirhut Vegetable Processing and Marketing Cooperative Union (TVPMCU), a registered cooperative society of vegetable growers which is revolutionising vegetable production and marketing in northwestern Bihar.

Set up in 2019, the union sold vegetables worth ₹24 crore during the two phases of pandemic while ensuring handsome profits for farmers.

According to officials, as against the requirement of 50 acres, 25 acres of land belonging to agriculture department has been identified near Kudiya agriculture farm in Chakiya subdivision and identification of remaining land is underway. “A proposal has already been sent to the state agriculture department after the identification of the land. Necessary formalities related to the transfer of land would be completed once the approval received,” said Shirshat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate (DM), East Champaran, describing it as a unique initiative aimed at ensuring assistance to farmers in form of assured income and quality for consumers.

“We have also given them nod for opening their retail outlets in Motihari. Around 3,000 farmers from East Champaran district associated themselves with the cooperative during the second phase of pandemic and benefitted from facilities,” said the district magistrate.

In an effort to ensure remunerative prices to farmers and standard quality vegetable at reasonable prices to consumers and eliminate middle men, the Tirhut cooperative was formed under a state government’s scheme called Tarkaari. A total of 7,460 farmers and vegetable growers from eight districts — East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Chapra, Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Gopalganj — have already associated themselves to the cooperative society through 45 of its functional primary vegetable cooperative societies (PVCS), the first tier of its operational structure at the grassroots

Last year, the union launched its online services for home delivery of vegetables in Muzaffarpur and Motihari and retail outlets in Sitamahari. It aims to expand its operations in all 136 blocks spread over eight districts by this year. Vegetables can be ordered online in Muzaffarpur and Motihari by visiting www.tarkaarimart.in.

TVPMCU’s chaiman Amit Kumar Shukla said the cooperative started the operations after the nationwide lockdown was enforced last year. “We have been able to register a robust business of about ₹24 crore from five districts as on March 31 this year. About 9285 metric tonnes (MT) of vegetables was sold after procurement from farmers and vegetable growers, which includes supply to Delhi-based cooperative societies too,” the chairman said.

“Our 80-odd PVCS have already registered, of which 45 have become operational. We are looking forward to expanding our operations in all 136 blocks of eight districts by the end of this year, which is bound to create a win-win situation for both farmers and consumers,” he said.

At the village of Kamaluwa in Areraj block of East Champaran, majority of residents are vegetable growers, and now they have no regrets. “The best thing about joining the cooperative is that we are saved the hard bargaining by local wholesalers who often indulge in finding fault in quality of our produces,” said Nitish Kumar, an associate of TVPMCU. “Moreover, the pricing is better with instant cash payment,” said Nipu Bhagat, another village.

“The whole model has a huge potential to provide direct and indirect employment to a large number of people,” said Nayan Prakash, CEO, TVPMCU.

Breaking new ground

The pandemic period

Tirhut Vegetable Processing and Marketing Cooperative Union (TVPMCU), founded in 2019, sold vegetables worth ₹24 crore in fiscal 2021-22.

Expanding footprint

7,460: Number of affiliated vegetable growers

80: Primary vegetable cooperative societies registered

45: Primary vegetable cooperative societies registered functional

8: Number of districts associated (East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Chapra, Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Gopalganj)

Future roadmap

Vegetable processing unit to come up at Chakiya, 25 acres land belonging to agriculture department has been identified near Kudiya agriculture farm.