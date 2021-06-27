Bihar: Bodies of woman, daughter found

Narkatiaganj railway police Sunday recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter from near a railway track at Khairpokhara railway station in West Champaran.

The woman had allegedly eloped with her lover from Chaturbagaha village under the Yadavpur police station area in Gopalganj district on June 22 and took her daughter along. A case of abduction was registered against a named accused by the woman’s husband.

The deceased woman’s mother Pujanti Devi said that Rekha Kumari and her daughter went missing from her in-law’s house during a wedding ceremony on June 22.

“We were looking for her when we came to know about her death,” Devi said.

Nausad Ahmed, a co-villager, said that Kumari was having an affair with one Sanjay Sah, a resident of Bairiyatand village. “She got married to Sandeep Sah in 2018 and had two daughters with him,” he said.

Police said the circumstantial evidence suggested that Rekha and her daughter were murdered. “The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem examination. Investigation into the matter is on,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, superintendent of rail police.