Bihar CM reviews progress of Kosi-Mechi link project

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an inspection of the ongoing work of the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link project at Chainpur on Wednesday. He held a high-level meeting with the officials and reviewed the progress of the project. He directed officials to expedite the work of the highly ambitious project. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary holds a review meeting after inspecting the site of the Kosi-Mechi Inter-State River Link Project, currently under construction at Chainpur village of Supaul district, on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

The Kosi-Mechi project is a major water management scheme in Bihar. It links Kosi river with Mechi river, a tributary of Mahananda, joining Mahananda in Kishanganj, by remodelling and extending the Eastern Kosi Main Canal.

The ₹6,282.32 crore project has been included under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana- Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (PMKSY-AIBP). It is scheduled for completion by March 2029 aiming to irrigate 2.15 lakh hectares of land.

The remodelling work of Eastern Kosi Main Canal up to 41.30 km has been taken up to extend it further to link with Mechi river at 117.5 km. As far as physical progress of the project is concerned, about 8.5% of work has so far been completed.

The project is believed to divert 250 million cubic metres of surplus Kosi water into the water deficient Mahananda basin directly benefitting the Seemanchal region comprising Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts. The project once completed is believed to reduce the intensity and impact of seasonal floods in flood-prone Seemanchal.

Earlier in the day, CM Choudhary unveiled a statue of former chief minister Dr Jagnnath Mishra on his seventh death anniversary at Balua Bazar in Supaul.

Dr Mishra, a prominent leader of the Congress, who served three times as CM of Bihar and also held office as a Union cabinet minister died on August 19, 2019.