The Bihar government has initiated steps to recover ₹10,000 each that were mistakenly credited to the bank accounts of male residents under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme meant exclusively for women beneficiaries associated with Jeevika flagship scheme of the state government. Bihar govt tries to recover ₹ 10K erroneously given to men in women scheme

The erroneous transfer came to light when the Block Project Implementation Unit (BPIU) of Jeevika in Jale block of Darbhanga issued notices to several male recipients, directing them to return the amount. It triggered a political row, with opposition parties alleging administrative lapses and accusing the ruling NDA of latter’s attempt to “buy votes” ahead of elections.

According to the official communication, the scheme is strictly meant for women members of Jeevika Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and the transfer occurred due to a technical error. The recipients have been asked to deposit the amount into the designated Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) holding account and submit proof of payment for record updation.

At least 14 male villagers from areas falling under the Jale Assembly constituency have been served notices so far. Jeevika officials said that nine male beneficiaries have already returned the amount, while efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining funds. “They all are persons with disability (PwD) associated with Jeevika,” an official contended.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seized upon the issue, alleging that the transfers were politically motivated. Posting on X, the party said: “If money was given only to secure votes, then now that those who distributed election freebies want to recover the money, they will also have to return the votes.”

In an earlier post, the RJD alleged that the scheme was announced just a day before the Model Code of Conduct came into force and claimed that ₹10,000 was distributed across Bihar during the election period in violation of norms. The party further claimed that women and their family members voted for the BJP–JDU alliance in return, asserting that “women themselves are admitting this.”

The RJD also shared copies of two recovery letters issued by block-level official in Darbhanga, alleging that the ruling NDA’s “haste and insecurity” led to the money being transferred to men instead of women.

The move to recover the amount has also sparked concern and resentment among villagers.

One woman in Ahiyari village said, “If the government wants the money back, it should return our votes too.” Another woman told reporters that she had not demanded the money, but since it was credited to her account by “Modi ji”, it would not be returned after her vote had been cast.

According to media reports, several male recipients have already spent the ₹10,000 credited to their accounts. Some reportedly used the money during festivities while others purchased ducks and goats. Many of them are now either unwilling or unable to return the amount.

Among the host of male beneficiaries, one person has been identified as Nitish Kumar of Ahiyari village under Ahiyari Dakshini Panchayat and likewise another is Fekan Paswan of Brahmpur Paschimi Panchayat in Jale block.

Jeevika officials maintained that the transfers were unintentional and resulted from technical glitches and discrepancies in beneficiary lists under “work pressure” forwarded by village-level organisations. They clarified that “no outsider males” were beneficiaries and that the amount was credited only to male members of Disability Persons Groups (DPGs) associated with Jeevika.

Officials stressed that DPGs are distinct from Jeevika’s women-only SHGs but are structurally integrated into Village Organisations and Cluster Level Federations. “As per norms, any person with a disability aged between 18 and 70 can join a DPG individually. These groups are part of the Jeevika ecosystem and are entitled to various benefits,” sources familiar with the matter said.

They added that discrepancies in the lists led to the erroneous transfer to some male DPG members with disabilities, and the matter was now being “blown out of proportion.”