Bihar guest teachers seek age relaxation, reinstatement

Guest teachers in Bihar have demanded age relaxation equivalent to the length of service rendered as guest teachers in the upcoming Teacher Recruitment Examination–4 (TRE-4) to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) along with their reinstatement in schools.

The guest teachers, who had been working in +2 senior secondary schools, were disengaged with effect from March 31, 2024, allegedly without prior notice. Many of them could not appear in the third phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-3) due to the absence of any provision for age relaxation.

Manju Kumari, a former guest teacher of English from Buxar, said that despite six years of continuous service, she became over-age for recruitment examinations. She said while service weightage was provided, the lack of age relaxation excluded experienced teachers from the selection process.

The Patna high court, in Civil Writ Case No. 1003 of 2025, set aside the termination of Guest Teachers, holding it to be unjustified. However, the state government challenged the order in appeal, the teachers alleged.

Teacher representatives said that several vacancies in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English remain unfilled even after the declaration of TRE-3 results, and urged the government to provide age relaxation up to the length of service rendered and allow their participation in TRE-4 on humanitarian and academic grounds.