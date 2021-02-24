Bihar: Man found dead hours after his arrest for murdering his infant daughter
A 32-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his three-month-old daughter in Bihar’s Saran district was found hanging at a police station lock-up on Tuesday, a police officer said.
“CCTV footage [from the police station has been preserved to facilitate the inquiry [which] has been ordered to ascertain if there were lapses in the way the police handled [the case]. An autopsy has been conducted...the report is still awaited,” the officer said.
The man was arrested after his wife, who also accused him of domestic violence, lodged a complaint saying he allegedly killed their daughter in an inebriated condition. He was found hanging from a blanket hours later and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
The officer said an initial breath analyser test and subsequent medical examination confirmed the 32-year-old had consumed liquor. Prohibition has been imposed in Bihar since 2016
The man’s family alleged he was beaten up in the lock-up. After the news of his death broke, dozens of people surrounded the police station and blocked Chhapra-Patna national highway and disrupted vehicular traffic for over three hours. They alleged torture led to the man’s death and demanded a case be registered against the accused policemen.
The family demanded registration of a murder case, but police registered a first information report under the Indian Penal Code section related to abetment to suicide.
