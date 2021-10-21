Bihar panchayat polls: Lack of power, infra hit biometric verification

PATNA

The biometric system introduced in the ongoing panchayat polls in Bihar for verification of voters has been hit by lack of power and electricity infrastructure at polling stations, creating obstructions in checking voters’ details electronically, say officials of the State Election Commission (SEC).

On Wednesday, when the fourth phase of polls were held, the state poll panel directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to ensure that all polling stations have sockets and charging points fully functional so that polling staff do not face problems in charging their tabs for verifying voters, officials said.

The issue, along with law and order incidents, was discussed by state election commissioner Dr Deepak Prasad at a recent review meeting DMs and senior police officers.

“There have been complaints by polling officials about tabs getting discharged after six to seven hours on the polling day due to absence of charging points at many polling stations. This is causing problems for running the MIS (management information system). So, all DMs have been directed to coordinate with power department officials and put sockets and ensure power supply at all polling stations,” said a senior SEC official.

SEC secretary Mukesh Kumar Sinha said DMs have been instructed to take necessary steps to address the issue.

Sources said Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited ( BECIL), a public sector undertaking which is implementing the biometric system of voters’ verification, provides tabs to polling officials based on the number of polling stations in each phase.

Like, in the fourth phase, there were 11,318 polling stations for which equal number of tabs were made available, officials said. “Tabs are given fully charged but due to heavy use of data, the battery gets drained and needs recharging,” said another SEC official.

Total number of polling stations for the 11-phase panchayat polls is 1,13,891 while the total number polling station buildings is 73,736.

‘No victory processions’

The SEC has also directed DMs and senior police officers to put a blanket ban on victory processions by candidates after results for the fourth phase, which concluded yesterday, are announced. The directive says all winning candidates will have to give an undertaking that they would not organise any victory rally and in case of any incident, the candidate would be entirely responsible.

Police have been asked to seize any arms, including licensed ones, brandished by candidates or their supporters.

“Though the polls have been peaceful so far, there have been stray incidents of violence,” said the SEC secretary.

Seven more rounds of polls are due in next two months to fill up a total 2.55 lakh posts in panchayats and local bodies. The poll end on December 12.