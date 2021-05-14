Bihar police arrest 5 more; say LJP leader’s murder solved

Police claim to have solved Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Anil Oraon’s kidnap-murder case in Bihar’s Purnia with the arrest of five, including the prime accused, on Thursday. Four persons, including a woman, were arrested earlier in this case.

Confirming the arrest of prime accused Ankit Yadav, sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Anand Kumar Pandey said five persons involved in the crime were arrested from Kasba area. “They were trying to escape to Nepal in a four-wheeler when arrested,” he added.

The men arrested are: Ankit Yadav, Satish Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, and Vishal Kumar.”

Two pistols, 12 live cartridges, five mobile phones were seized from the men apart from their four-wheeler. “Altogether nine persons have been arrested in this case,” police said.

“Yadav has confessed to the crime and we may take him on remand for further interrogation,” said police.

LJP leader Oraon went missing on April 30, later his body was recovered 10 km from his residence in Purnia on May 2 after his family paid a ransom of ₹10 lakh as demanded by the abductors in exchange for his release.

The killing triggered violence in the city with protesters not only vandalising public property but also damaging police vehicles.