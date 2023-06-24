Bihar: Retired CISF officer killed in East Champaran district

A 70-year-old retired sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed after he intervened in a quarrel between a man and his son who was in a drunken state, police said. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place at Azad Nagar locality, Motihari in East Champaran district on Saturday morning, said police.

Motihari town police station house officer (SHO) Brij Mohan Choudhary said the incident took place when the victim, identified as Jagat Prasad Singh, was allegedly attacked by one Sonu Kumar Shrivastava with a brick.

A preliminary probe revealed that the retired officer spotted his neighbour Pramod Kumar Shrivastava and his son Sonu Kumar Shrivastava involved in a brawl after the former protested against his drinking habit.

“Singh rushed to their house and tried to pacify them. But, in the feat of rage, Sonu knocked him down and hit him with a brick on his chest,” said an eyewitness, wishing to be nameless.

Police said Singh was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. “The body has been sent for postmortem,” the SHO said.

Police are yet to register a case in this connection. Motihari (Sadar) sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Raj said that they are looking into the matter, and an investigation has been launched.

