Bihar: Three transgenders critically injured in attack by robbers

Armed assailants attacked six transgenders with rods, knives and sticks in a robbery bid on National Highway-2 near Mohania on Sunday night, police said on Monday. Three of the victims were critically injured and undergoing treatment.

A case was registered with Mohania police station in this connection.

The incident took place around 10pm on Sunday when the victims were begging on the highway.

According to the victims’ statement to the police, six robbers from nearby villages attacked the transgenders with sharp weapons and snatched money from them.

The assailants fled after threatening to kill the transgenders if they informed police.

Passersby rescued all the injured and admitted them to sub-divisional hospital at Mohania. Three of the injured sustained multiple injuries and severe fractures, doctors said.

Protesting against the violent attack, a group of transgenders led by president Sonu Kinnar on Monday demonstrated outside Mohania police station, demanding immediate arrest of assailants, and security to the transgenders.

They said their community was facing hardship during the Covid-19 pandemic and were left with no other option than to beg.

Station house officer Ram Kalyan Yadav assured the protestors of arresting the accused within 24 hours.