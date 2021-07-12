Home / Cities / Others / Bihar: Three transgenders critically injured in attack by robbers
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bihar: Three transgenders critically injured in attack by robbers

Armed assailants attacked six transgenders with rods, knives and sticks in a robbery bid on National Highway-2 near Mohania on Sunday night, police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:25 PM IST

Armed assailants attacked six transgenders with rods, knives and sticks in a robbery bid on National Highway-2 near Mohania on Sunday night, police said on Monday. Three of the victims were critically injured and undergoing treatment.

A case was registered with Mohania police station in this connection.

The incident took place around 10pm on Sunday when the victims were begging on the highway.

According to the victims’ statement to the police, six robbers from nearby villages attacked the transgenders with sharp weapons and snatched money from them.

The assailants fled after threatening to kill the transgenders if they informed police.

Passersby rescued all the injured and admitted them to sub-divisional hospital at Mohania. Three of the injured sustained multiple injuries and severe fractures, doctors said.

Protesting against the violent attack, a group of transgenders led by president Sonu Kinnar on Monday demonstrated outside Mohania police station, demanding immediate arrest of assailants, and security to the transgenders.

They said their community was facing hardship during the Covid-19 pandemic and were left with no other option than to beg.

Station house officer Ram Kalyan Yadav assured the protestors of arresting the accused within 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.