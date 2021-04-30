Bihar’s Darbhanga dist administration launches Covid bulletin app

The Darbhanga administration has launched a mobile application -- Covid Bulletin -- to provide information about patients in the Covid ward of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

An initiative of Darbhanga district magistrate (DM) Thiyagrajan SM, the application is available on google play store.

The DM said Covid Bulletin App has been made available for the convenience of patients and their attendants. Now families can find out the medical condition of their Covid patients at DMCH.

One needs to enter one’s registered mobile number to find out the status update of the patients admitted in the Covid ward. It shows the pulse, temperature, SP O2 level and also identifies the doctors on duty.

An attendant outside a ward or those who are out of station can avail information about their patient with the help of the app. Besides, the app also enables district administration to monitor the total number of patients, and the serious ones among them.