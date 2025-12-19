Biker crushed to death in Katraas

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road accident near Musa Pahadi under the Katraas police station area in Dhanbad on Friday, police said. A 45-year-old motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road accident near Musa Pahadi under the Katraas police station area. (HT Photo/Representative use)

According to the officials, Mahavir Mahto of Nichitpur was travelling with his daughter to Baliyapur, where she was scheduled to appear for an examination.

“A tractor allegedly carrying sand and coming from the wrong direction rammed into their motorcycle. Witnesses said Mahavir fell onto the road after the collision and, when he attempted to stop the driver, the latter ran the tractor over him and fled the scene. His daughter narrowly escaped unharmed,” a police official said.

The incident led to widespread anger in the locality, with residents blocking the Mahuda–Rajganj NH-32 and demanding the swift arrest of the tractor driver as well as effective measures against illegal sand transportation in the region.

Confirming the incident, the officer-in-charge of Katraas police station, Asit Kumar Singh, said, “A case has been registered against the unidentified tractor driver under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a search has been launched to nab the accused. We are taking the matter seriously, and further action will follow.”

The OC further said the body has been sent for a post-mortem as police continue their investigation.