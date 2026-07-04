‘Clean Air, Healthy Delhi’: The ₹8,300 crore air pollution plan for capital

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that her government will launch a seven-year, ₹8,300-crore air pollution mitigation programme with financial support from the World Bank. Delhi holds the distinction of being the most polluted capital city worldwide. (File Photo/REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

According to officials, 65% of the cost will be borne by the World Bank and the remaining will be the Delhi government’s responsibility.

Earlier this year, the Work Bank had signed contracts to help with clean air projects worth around ₹2,800 crore each in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too.

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‘Clean Air, Healthy Delhi’ The initiative, titled ‘Clean Air, Healthy Delhi’, will run alongside existing plans to reduce Delhi’s pollution.

Among its key focus areas would be air pollution sources, such as transport, construction and demolition waste, road dust, solid waste management and industries.