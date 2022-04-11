Birbhum: CBI recovers diaries, note book from murdered TMC leader’s house
KOLKATA: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have recovered two diaries and a notebook from murdered Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh leader’s house in Birbhum after a three-hour search late on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into the killing of Bhadu Sheikh while observing that the incident was ‘inter-linked’ with the Birbhum massacre, in which nine people were burnt alive on March 21. The same court earlier ordered a CBI probe into the massacre.
The central agency after taking over Sheikh’s murder case searched his house. Sleuths recovered two diaries and a pocket note-book from the godown on the ground floor of the three-storey building at Rampurhat in Birbhum.
“The diaries and the note book have been seized. It could have some details of the business transactions of Sheikh,” a senior official said.
CBI has already taken into custody five persons who were earlier arrested by the district police in connection with Sheikh’s murder. Police earlier arrested six persons in the same. In the Birbhum massacre case, while the police arrested 22 persons, CBI has arrested five persons.
Sheikh’s murder and the killings that followed rocked the state with opposition parties targeting chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Meanwhile CBI, which is also probing the murder of Congress councilor Tapan Kandu in Purulia district, have already taken into custody Kandu’s brother, a local businessman and another person who was allegedly hired to shoot Kandu. The three were being questioned.
The three were earlier arrested by the state police in connection with Kandu’s murder. Police claimed that Kandu’s murder was the fallout of a family feud.
Naren Kandu, brother of Tapan Kandu, however, claimed that he was framed by the police. An eye-witness in the murder case was found dead last week. Police said he died by suicide.
CBI is now trying to come up with a sketch of the assailants who shot Kandu. Two newly elected municipal councilors - Tapan Kandu, a Congress councilor from Purulia and Anupam Dutta, a Trinamool Congress councilor from North 24 Parganas – were murdered on March 13, triggering a political storm in West Bengal.
Woman offered sedative-laced cold drink, murdered; one held
PUNE The crime branch of the city police has arrested Kisan Sitaram Jagtap (47), a resident of Purandar for allegedly killing a woman by lacing her cold drink with sedatives and murdering her for money. According to the police, the accused had stolen the cell phone of the deceased and it was found operational. He met the woman at Gadital in Hadapsar and added sedatives to her drink.
Ajit Pawar backs PMPML shutting rural services
PUNE While the PMPML has started closing down its services in rural parts, there is a growing demand from the public that it resumes these services, which will put a greater tax burden on Pune and PCMC citizens. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while speaking at a public event on Sunday, accepted that long-distance PMPML buses are putting a greater burden on PMPML and last year, financial losses reached ₹700 crore.
1 dead, 25 injured in accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway
PUNE One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a car hit a luxury bus on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Sunday night, police said. The incident took place at Bajrangwadi in Shirur at around 11.30 pm when a car moving in the direction of Pune rammed with the bus due to which the bus driver lost control leading to the accident. The bus was going to Ahmednagar at the time of the incident.
Two ‘seek’ admission to Kanpur’s GSVM medical college on fake allotment letters
A week after a female student from Uttarakhand came to seek admission to MBBS course in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College here on forged allotment letter, two other females on Monday produced fake allotment letters before the college authorities for admission to the same course, said medical college principal Dr Sanjay Kala.
Woman, paramour held for ‘killing’ husband in Tarn Taran village
A 40-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for the murder of her husband Hira Singh (45) at Tatle village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, the police said on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's elder brother, Sukhdev Singh (50) of Tatle village. He accused Randeep Kaur of Ghariala village and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district of killing his brother. Bhikhiwind station house officer Jaswant Singh said the accused have been arrested.
