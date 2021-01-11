Bird flu: As sales dive, shops in Panchkula stop stocking eggs
With eggs finding few takers in the wake of detection of bird flu in Panchkula district, some shopkeepers have stopped stocking eggs, leaving residents looking to buy them hassled.
“Ever since bird flu was confirmed in the district, demand for eggs started falling, so we stopped stocking them. Earlier, we would sell eggs by the tray, but now we have stopped ordering them,” said Ashok Kumar, proprietor of Chandigarh Provision Store, Sector 9, Panchkula.
Those who are still selling eggs, claim their sales have dived drastically.
Proprietor of Jai Maa Devi store at Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Sunil Kumar said customers were preferring the much costlier branded eggs. “The price of a tray of 30 eggs has decreased from ₹200 to ₹160, yet people are interested in buying branded eggs, which can cost as high as ₹390 for six eggs.”
Taking note of this, president of Panchkula Beopar Mandal, Bobbee Singh said, “Shopkeepers choosing not to stock eggs can cause problems. Awareness is needed. The Beopar Mandal will reach out to the shopkeepers and assure them that it’s safe to sell eggs.”
In a health advisory, the Haryana animal husbandry department had said that poultry products can be cooked and consumed as usual with no fear of acquiring avian influenza virus, as it was sensitive to heat.
Chandigarh stores report lower sales too
Meanwhile, retailers in Chandigarh are also complaining that demand for eggs has plummeted. Nitish Singla, a grocer from Sector 48, said, “A tray of 30 eggs would cost around ₹200 a week back. Now, people are unwilling to purchase it even at ₹150 per tray. Only 30% of our customer base is still interested in buying eggs now.”
Anirudh Thakur, a grocer from Sector 23, also confirmed that egg sales at his store had dropped by around 40% in the past few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mother, brother among 3 held for murdering 24-year-old man, dumping body at Kasara Ghat near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan civic body shortlisted for the final round of Covid-19 innovation award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: TMC sets up control room to tackle complaints of dead birds in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drugs found from warehouse of Mumbai’s famous paan vendor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman politician’s murder in Ambala: Serving life term for murder, shooter was out on parole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: As sales dive, shops in Panchkula stop stocking eggs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Barwala:Just ₹90 per culled bird will drive us to bankruptcy, says poultry farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big blow to Akali Dal as former Mohali mayor’s group decides to go independent in MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents demand road repairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida begins preparation for chief minister’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Freedom 251’ scam kingpin arrested again, this time for duping traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad to place solid waste collection bins underground at five locations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Two found dead in illegal liquor factory; property owner, brokers arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muradnagar incident effect: Civic body steps up checks, all low quoted tenders will be scrutinised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana MC in clean-up mode for Punjab CM’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox