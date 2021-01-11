Bird flu: Sensitising the poultry farms, says GB Nagar admin
Noida: Following the confirmation of bird flu cases in neighbouring Delhi, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Monday said it is keeping an eye on the small chicken shops and has sensitised the only two large poultries in the district.
Officials said that they are not closing down any shop or poultry for now as there is nothing to worry given that GB Nagar has seen no signs of avian influenza so far. They also said that the vigilance has been stepped up in the district.
There are 20 rapid response teams of three members -- two foresters and one veterinarian -- in the district for the purpose. The district administration has already set up a task force to keep an eye on any case of bird flu. The officials said that they have also sensitised the chicken shops and poultry owners.
“So far there has been no case of bird flu in GB Nagar. However, we have stepped up the vigilance especially after cases being reported in the neighbouring cities like Delhi. All the officials have been asked to check the poultries and sensitise them about the symptoms and report us in case any symptom is noticed. There are anyways only a few poultries in the district,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.
He added that the vigilance is being kept on all big poultries and smaller shops equally.
VK Srivastava, chief veterinary officer (CVO) of GB Nagar, said, “There are only two major poultry farms in the district and those are in Jarcha village, Greater Noida. We have already visited them and apprised them of the symptoms and asked them to inform us in case of any emergency. The entry of outsiders and extra stockings have been barred for some time in a bid to avoid any source that might bring along the pathogens.”
Srivastava, who heads the district animal husbandry department, said that the district largely depends on chicken supply from Ghazipur chicken market, which was shut last Saturday for 10 days.
“The roadside small shops that sell chicken are in our radar too, but most of them are now closed as they depend on the wholesalers from Ghazipur market. Sale is anyways down with most of the shops now closed,” Srivastava added.
Asked if those shops selling chicken would be shut as precautionary measures, the officials denied for now. “We are not shutting any shop for now or taking any such measures as it would create panic among people. For now, we have just asked out teams to stay alert,” CVO said.
The district has 20 rapid response team (RRT) to inspect different areas of Jewar, Bisrakh, Dankaur and Dadri. Each RRT has two officials from the forest department and one from animal husbandry.
