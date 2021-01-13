Bird flu: Two pond herons found dead in Kalyan, near Mumbai

Two Indian pond herons were found dead at Gauripada in Kalyan (West) on Tuesday afternoon, near Guru Atman Circle. A team from the health department of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) reached the spot and informed the animal husbandry department. The birds were then picked up from the spot and sent for further testing.

The KDMC health department team who reached the spot surveyed the areas and questioned the locals. “In the wake of the current spread of bird flu, it is necessary to test the dead birds,” said Chaya Suryavanshi, medical officer, Chikanghar health post of KDMC. “As of now there is no clarity on whether the cause of the death is the bird flu,” he added.

Naresh Bhangar, assistant commissioner, animal husbandry department, Kalyan taluka said, “We have taken the two birds for preliminary investigation, and if there is suspicion of bird flu, we will send them to Pune’s disease investigation section. This will confirm if it is a case of bird flu.”

A bird rescuer from Kalyan, Mahesh Bankar, said, “The Gauripada area has several birds, we saw dead birds at the same spot five days ago.”

The Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said action would be taken against those spreading rumors related to the bird flu. He also urged people to not panic.

“The health and animal husbandry department is taking all the measures related to the bird flu and people do not have to panic. In case of someone spreads rumors related to bird flu we will take strict action,” said Narvekar in a a meeting held for bird flu measures in Thane district on Tuesday.

In the entire district total seven rapid response team has been set up. These teams will complete the survey in district on priority basis. Along with the animal husbandry department, the grampanchayat and forest department are also on alert. A district level control room has been set up under the Thane district animal husbandry. The control room will look after complaints received related to the bird flu .

Individuals who come across dead birds in their vicinity are requested to inform the district control room 022-25603311 or the nearby animal husbandry department or call the toll free number 18002330418. Citizen should not deal with the dead birds and go into its contact.