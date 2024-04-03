BJD announces candidate list for 5 Lok Sabha, 27 assembly seats

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday announced the second list of 27 candidates for the Assembly polls and five for the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha. BJD leader and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

Three of the Assembly candidates are new faces. In Mahanga, MLA Pratap Jena’s son Ankit Pratap Jena got the party ticket as Jena is in hot waters after the court of judicial magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salipur, took cognisance of offences against him as an accused in the Mahanga double murder case.

In Moroda, MLA Rajkishore Das’ wife Pritinanda Kanungo got the party ticket. In Badasahi assmebly constituency of Mayurbhanj, wife of former BJD MLA Ganeswar Patra would be the party candidate.

Dipali Das, who won the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency last year after the murder of her father Naba Das, who was the then health minister, was given a ticket for the same seat.

Similarly, Brajarajnagar MLA Alaka Mohanty, who had won the bypoll following the demise of her husband Kishore Mohanty in 2022, has been repeated by the party for the same Assembly constituency.

For the Lok Sabha, the BJD has rewarded two turncoats.

In Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, it gave ticket to Bhrugu Buxipatra, hours after he left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from where he was the party candidate in the last Lok Sabha polls.

In Bargarh Lok Sabha seat, the party ticket was given to Parineeta Mishra, wife of BJP leader Sushant Mishra, who recently left his old party to join the BJD.

The party is yet to announce candidates for Balasore Lok sabha seat and 48 assembly seats.

Beginning May 13, elections to the 147 seats in the state assembly and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha will take place on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.