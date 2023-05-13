Odisha bypoll: BJD’s Deepali Das leading by 28000 votes against BJP candidate

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Deepali Das was leading by 28,170 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tankadhar Tripathy at the end of 10th round of counting in Jharsuguda assembly bypoll of Odisha on Saturday. The Jharsuguda bypoll in Odisha was necessitated following the murder of former health minister Naba Kishore Das, and the chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD gave ticket to Das’ daughter, Deepali Das. (File/ANI)

The bypoll was necessitated following the murder of former health minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29. The BJD gave ticket to his daughter.

At the end of 10th round of counting, Das polled 63,558 votes against 35,388 bagged by Tripathy. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey was pushed to the third place with 3,208 votes. The early trend indicates that the BJD is moving towards a massive landslide victory in the bypoll. Earlier, the BJD had claimed that it would win the election with a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Counting of votes began at 8am on Saturday amid tight security at Jharsuguda Engineering School. According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Dhal, there will be 18 complete rounds and one partial round. Postal ballots were counted first. A three-layer security arrangement has been made for the counting process.

The Jharsuguda win would be the BJD’s 6th bypoll victory after the 2019 assembly polls. Earlier, the party had won all the four Assembly bypolls that were held in Bijepur, Balasore, Tirtol Pipili and Brajarajnagar constituencies. The ruling party, however, lost to the BJP in Dhamnagar assembly bypoll.