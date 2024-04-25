BJP booklet lists failures of BJD government, targets Patnaik, aide Pandian

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a 60-page booklet attacking chief minister Naveen Patnaik, his aide VK Pandian, and Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). It calls Pandian a “thief” and BJD Pandu Janata Dal. Union minister Bhupender Yadav released the booklet. (HT PHOTO)

The booklet cites the BJD government’s failure to raise farmers’ living standards, lack of safety for women, regular migration of youth for jobs, and deteriorating health services. At least 15 pages of the booklet released on Wednesday target Pandian for the government’s failures while referring to his “non-Odia roots”. Ten pages are focussed on attacking Patnaik.

The BJP likened Pandian to Kalapahad, a general under the Bengal Sultanate in the 16th century who allegedly attacked temples including Puri’s Jagannath Temple, and described him as a looter.

It calls Patnaik a silent man while other BJD leaders such as Pranab Prakash Das slaves. The booklet was released with the tagline “Kete Dina Au Sahiba, Parivartan Aniba (How long do we tolerate it, it is time to bring a change)”.

The BJP has made Odia pride a poll plank highlighting Pandian’s non-Odia background. It moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) last month seeking the withdrawal of “unnecessary security” given to him. This came after it emerged that he had a security cover of 74 personnel.

The BJP booklet attacks the BJD government over its failures in irrigating the farmlands, filling vacancies of lecturers and professors, drinking water issues, and malnutrition among kids.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who released the booklet, said the BJD’s popularity has waned over the years as the party has done little for development and public welfare. “...The BJD government has failed to achieve its promised target of providing irrigation facilities and setting up cold storages in 314 blocks. It has also failed miserably in making the state safe for women over the last 24 years. The rise in the number of missing children is another area of concern.”

Baijayant Panda, who is the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Odisha’s Kendrapada, said the booklet was based on people’s feedback. “Through statistics, we have shown how Odisha is lagging behind other states in every field. Odisha ranks lowest when it comes to the safety of women. Violence against children is also rampant.”

Pandian and other BJD leaders named in the booklet refused to comment. In a statement, the BJD said BJP leaders have a habit of making false, malicious, and baseless allegations without evidence whenever they sense they are losing an election. “A similar document like the so-called chargesheet was also done in 2019. That time, it was also done when Odisha BJP realised it was losing the elections badly.”

The statement added BJP has realised it was losing the 2024 elections badly. “Hence, they have resorted to this kind of defamatory, false, malicious and baseless allegations without any evidence.”

BJD said Odisha is the only state which has doubled farmers’ income as per Central government agencies. “Odisha has the lowest unemployment rate...but Odisha’s image is being tarnished... In many BJP ruled states, the crimes against women are far more than Odisha. Odisha BJP has a habit of tarnishing Odisha’s image for their selfish narrow political interests.”