Home / Cities / Others / BJP condemns Deol’s appointment as Punjab AG
BJP has claimed that the new Punjab AG, APS Deol, was a lawyer for two accused in Behbal Kalan police firing cases. (HT Photo)
BJP has claimed that the new Punjab AG, APS Deol, was a lawyer for two accused in Behbal Kalan police firing cases. (HT Photo)
others

BJP condemns Deol’s appointment as Punjab AG

The BJP has also accused the Congress government of Punjab of abandoning ethics by the appointment of Deol as the AG
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:32 AM IST

Chandigarh Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Subhash Sharma on Monday said that with the appointment of APS Deol as advocate general, Punjab government’s facade of securing justice in sacrilege cases seemed like a blatant lie.

“The true face of the Congress government stands exposed with Deol’s appointment, who is a personal lawyer of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and Paramraj Singh Umranagal, both accused in the Bebhal Kalan case,” claimed Sharma, adding that chief minister Charanjt Singh Channi had lost the moral ground.

Condemning the appointment, he claimed that Punjabis were sad at the development, as everyone wants a logical conclusion into the incident in which two men were killed. “The Congress had come to power by promising that the guilty will be punished. Unfortunately, it has always been manipulative and follows no ethics,” he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.