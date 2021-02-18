IND USA
BJP councillor, local office bearer joins AAP

New Delhi: A BJP councillor and a district level office bearer joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, even as he accused the BJP of corruption and cited that as a reason for office bearers in Delhi leaving the party ahead of the 2022 municipal polls
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST

New Delhi: A BJP councillor and a district level office bearer joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, even as he accused the BJP of corruption and cited that as a reason for office bearers in Delhi leaving the party ahead of the 2022 municipal polls.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

While the AAP is in charge of the government in Delhi, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. Later this month, five municipal wards in the city will go polls. Full elections to the three corporations will be held next year.

“People in Delhi are fed up with BJP’s corruption. That is also one reason why people who want to work for the people are leaving the party and joining the AAP. They believe that the AAP has a vision and we have proved that through our work in welfare and governance,” said the AAP’s municipal affairs in charge Durgesh Pathak, at a press conference in the party’s office in central Delhi on Thursday.

In the conference, Pathak announced the induction of Rekha Dixit, the councillor of Anarkali ward in east Delhi, and Shravan Dixit, who was the BJP’s district general secretary in Shahdara.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These allegations are baseless. If Mr Pathak feels that BJP councillors are corrupt, why is he welcoming them now? Few people who have failed in their duties as councillors and senior office bearers, and have learnt that they are not going to be given tickets for the next polls at any cost, are leaving the party and it is surprising that the AAP is happily welcoming them.”

