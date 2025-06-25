BJP demands resignation of Tripura Congress MLA over ‘urination’ comment

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura on Wednesday demanded unconditional apology and resignation of Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman for purportedly saying that “BJP leaders urinate on tribals” at Ambassa in Dhalai district on Tuesday. Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman. (File Photo)

Terming Roy Barman’s purported comment as unconstitutional and derogatory, BJP tribal leader Bipin Debbarma said, “ He should give his resignation immediately for hurting the dignity of tribals.”

Meanwhile, a group of BJP activists stormed the premises of MLA quarters after breaking open gates in Agartala during a protest against Roy’s remarks. West Tripura superintendent of police Kiran Kumar rushed to the spot and later said that the situation was under control despite some protesters breaking through the security barriers and gate at the MLA hostel.

Tripura tribal affairs minister Bikash Debbarma said that the tribals of the state got their due dignity after BJP formed its government in the state, citing renaming of Agartala airport after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya, making former deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma Governor of Telengana, and making a tribal person as President of India.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said that Roy never worked for tribal development and alleged that he clandestinely helped the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) to stick to power in exchange of favours.

“Neither the CPI(M) nor Congress worked for the tribals during their respective periods of regimes. Their mindset on tribals is reflected through his comments,” said Bhattacharjee.

Roy Barman said, “I simply stated that BJP karyakartas urinated on tribals in Madhya Pradesh. I didn’t make any false report. In reality, the BJP hates scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBC, minorities etc”.