BJP demands Rs500 crore in funds for Pune to fight Covid-19

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the state government’s lethargic approach to tackling the Covid-19 situation in Pune is the cause of the daily case numbers rising.

The BJP has also demanded a provision of ₹500 crore for the city, warning the state against a lockdown in Pune.

A BJP delegation met Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar, and demanded an increase in testing and vaccination in the city.

Pune member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat, mayor Murlidhar Mohol, city president Jagdish Mulik, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane, house of leader in the PMC, Ganesh Bidkar, and former MLA Bapu Pathare, were part of the delegation.

Bapat said, “We demanded the PMC increase its rate of testing as well as vaccination centres. Private hospitals have shown a positive response to the demand for beds. The state government should provide funds for Pune city to tackle the Covid-19 situation.”

Jagdish Mulik, BJP city president said, “The state government should provide ₹500 crore to Pune city to control Covid-19. PMC is doing good work, but unfortunately the state government is deliberately ignoring its efforts. To control the pandemic is the duty of the state government. Despite that, PMC is doing remarkable work. Instead of helping people, the state has more interest in imposing a lockdown.”

He further added, “The state should have to give packages to people as they are facing financial problems. We will conduct an agitation against the state government if it imposes a lockdown in the city.”

Murlidhar Mohol, mayor, said, “We have instructed the PMC administration to increase vaccination and testing centres. We have also instructed an increase of five Covid-19 call centres to get updated information on the situation, like bed availability, ambulance service, testing centres, vaccination centres. The centres will work 24x7.”