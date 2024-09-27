BJP ex-MLA Neelam Karwariya passes away, last rites today

Former BJP MLA from Meja assembly constituency, Neelam Karwariya, died in Hyderabad late on Thursday night. She was 55. Former BJP MLA Neelam Karwariya (HT FIle Photo)

Neelam Karwariya, wife of two-time former BJP MLA Udaybhan Karwariya, was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad recently for a serious liver ailment and was to undergo a liver transplant. Late on Thursday night, her health deteriorated due to a sudden drop in BP.

Doctors put her on a ventilator, but she could not be saved, family members informed.

As per family members and supporters, the body of the former MLA was brought to Babatpur airport in Varanasi by aircraft on Friday afternoon and after that via Meja, her mortal remains were brought to her house located at Kalyani Devi area by evening. The last rites will be performed at Rasulabad Ghat on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Udaybhan Karwariya’s brothers including former BSP MP Kapilmuni Karwariya and former BSP MLC Surajbhan Karwariya, who are lodged in Naini Jail, have got 72 hours parole to attend the last rites of Neelam Karwariya and both will come out of the jail at 8 am on Saturday.

Following the news of death, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have expressed condolences.

The chief minister wrote on X: “The death of former MLA of Meja assembly constituency Neelam Karwariya is extremely sad. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow.” Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on Facebook: “Very sad news has been received about the demise of soft-spoken and popular leader, former MLA from Meja Assembly of Prayagraj district, Smt Neelam Karwariya ji. May God give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this immense sorrow.”

On the demise of former MLA and organiser of All India Vashisht Muni Karwariya Cricket Tournament, Allahabad Cricket Association held a condolence meeting under the chairmanship of its director RP Bhatnagar in which two minutes silence was observed and prayers were offered to God for peace of the departed soul. Sunil Verma, Suresh Dwivedi, SD Kautilya, Yasar Hasan, Julie Ojha, Raghav Dwivedi, Satyavrat Sahay, Anurag Shrivastava and Utpal Das among others expressed grief in the condolence meeting.