BJP eyes Swargate-Katraj underground route as Metro’s crowning glory

By Siddarth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:31 PM IST

PUNE Despite the demand of the city’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to divert the Swargate-Katraj metro line through Market Yard, the PMC general body has cleared the underground Swargate-Katraj metro route via Satara road.

The Swargate-Katraj extension was first demanded by member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Madhuri Misal of the BJP in 2017.

Leader of the house in PMC, Shrinath Bhimale, and then, standing committee member and current mayor, Murlidhar Mohol, all of the BJP, followed suit.

Bhimale insisted that the Swargate-Katraj metro route run through the Market Yard area, as he claimed there were obstacles of on Satara road and at the Y-shaped flyover near Swargate.

The PMC assigned the Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) to prepare a detail project report (DPR) at the cost of 80 lakh.

Maha-Metro changed the alignment of the extension and proposed the underground route.

According to the DPR, Maha-Metro claimed an underground route would help ease traffic congestion on the Satara road.

The route is expected to have a daily ridership of 6.68 lakh by 2027, going up to 10.72 lakh in 2057.

Shrinath Bhimale, local corporator of the BJP in the Market Yard area said, “Now that the DPR has been approved by the general body it will definitely help residents of Katraj, and Satara road. The route changed as per the feasibility of the project because it is viable.”

Ganesh Bidkar, leader of the house in PMC, said, “DPR is pending for the last two years. We have not got funds from the state and central government yet.”

Vivek Velankar, civic activist, said, “The Swargate-Katraj Metro route is a political agenda for the BJP. Party wants to project it as one of their achievements.”

