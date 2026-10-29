BJP launches ‘Sabse Unche Sardar’ campaign across UP to promote national unity

: The BJP has launched the ‘Sabse Unche Sardar’ (The Tallest Sardar) campaign to take Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of nation-building to the masses. The campaign was launched on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man of India’ and Bharat Ratna recipient. A series of events, including cleanliness drives, seminars, padyatras (foot marches), deepdaan (lighting of lamps) and a ‘Run for Unity’, will be organised from October 28 to 31 to mark Patel’s birth anniversary. (For representation only)

Organised by the BJP’s Backward Classes Morcha (Pichhda Varg Morcha), the campaign will run from October 28 to 31 across all 98 organisational districts of Uttar Pradesh. It aims to promote nationalism, social harmony and national unity.

BJP national secretary and Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Jagdish Patel said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel dedicated his life to national unity and integrity. By integrating the princely states, he played a historic role in laying the foundation for a strong India. He said the campaign aims to promote patriotism and social harmony among the younger generation and spread awareness of Patel’s contribution to nation-building.

Kashi region BJP president Ashok Chaurasia said Patel’s life and his determination to protect India’s unity, integrity and sovereignty continued to inspire the youth. His ideals would encourage people to work towards ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India), he added.

A series of events, including cleanliness drives, seminars, padyatras (foot marches), deepdaan (lighting of lamps) and a ‘Run for Unity’, will be organised from October 28 to 31 to mark Patel’s birth anniversary. As part of the campaign, the Kashi region unit of the BJP Backward Classes Morcha organised a foot march on Wednesday. The padyatra began at Bharat Mata Mandir and concluded at the statue of Sardar Patel in Maldahiya.