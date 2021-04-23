BJP leader booked for tweeting fake video

The city police have booked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for allegedly spreading fake news by tweeting a video with a “fake message” and “spreading rumour to defame the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)”.

Bhoiwada police have registered an offence against Suresh Nakhua – whose Twitter bio states that he is an official spokesperson of Mumbai BJP – based on the complaint of municipal corporation officials.

According to the first information report (FIR), Nakhua on Tuesday at 5.54pm shared a 19 second video in which a man was purportedly in a bag used to carry bodies of Covid-19 victims. Along with the video, Nakhua wrote, “This is beyond shocking. A LIVING man taken to cremation centre by BMC. I think there might be some #MahaVasuliTarget from cremation centres by #MahaVasuliAghadi (sic).”

The video was viewed by over 115,000 people. After much criticism on social media, BMC health officials swung into action. “We asked Nakhua about the origin and location of the video. He did not furnish any details about the video,” stated BMC’s assistant health officer Dr Pranita Tipre stated in the FIR.

A senior civic official said, “ BMC checked with officers at all cemeteries in the city and confirmed the incident was not from Mumbai.

“Nakhua’s statement has been recorded,” said Vijay Patil, deputy commissioner of police (zone 4). “Nakhua is specially-abled and was allowed to go home after his statement was recorded. He couldn’t clarify the exact origin of the video. We would soon complete the probe and a file charge sheet in the case,” said senior inspector Vinod Kamble, Bhoiwada police.

After the FIR was filed, Nakhua on Thursday tweeted an apology. “I was not aware of the location of the incident and could not verify it. This video was tweeted as it disturbed me immensely & to alert the authorities. There was no intention whatsoever to cause panic. I regret the inconvenience caused to authorities and general public, if any, due to my act and my sincere apologies for the same,” his tweets read.

“The matter is subjudice. I will release a statement in due course of the time,” Nakhua told HT.