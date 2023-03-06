BJP legislators in Tripura to meet today to pick legislative party leader

Four days after Tripura assembly polls victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the second term, the party will select its legislative party leader on Monday. BJP supporters celebrate the party’s victory in the state. (Twitter | BJP Tripura)

“The party legislative meeting will be held on Monday evening,” said a BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

The schedule of the swearing-in of Tripura government has been fixed for Wednesday, a day after swearing-in at Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath taking ceremonies in the three north-eastern states.

The BJP won 32 seats while its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) got only one seat in the assembly polls conducted on February 16.

The TIPRA Motha, a regional party headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma emerged as the main opposition party securing 13 seats while the CPM-Congress got 11 and 3 seats respectively.

The results of the 60-seated assembly were declared on March 2.

According to people aware of the matter, the party is divided over selection of the next chief minister.

One group favours outgoing chief minister Dr Manik Saha while another section supports union minister of social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhowmik who won from Dhanpur constituency, the home turf of former chief minister Manik Sarkar.

Manik Saha tendered his resignation a day after poll results but didn’t stake claim to form government.

Saha had replaced former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb last year.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday in Delhi to discuss about formation of governments in Tripura and Nagaland.

Sarma also met Saha and Pratima Bhowmik separately in Agartala before meeting the home minister in the national Capital.