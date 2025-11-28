The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jamshedpur (East) Purnima Das Sahu on Friday took up the matter of demolition of over 60 shops and houses in Bhuiyadih in Jamshedpur for road widening with the Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and met the East Singhbhum district deputy commissioner (DC) Karn Satyarthi soon after, people aware of the development said on Friday. BJP MLA meets CM, DC over demolition of over 60 shops and houses in Jamshedpur

“I have apprised the CM that the houses and shops were demolished by the district administration and Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Ltd (TSUSIL) in Bhuiyadih under the Sitaramdera PS limits on Thursday without any prior notice. I have demanded rehabilitation and relief for the affected families there. The CM has assured to look into the matter,” Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand CM and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, told the media after returning from Ranchi on Friday evening.

Soon after, she had a meeting with the East Singhbhum DC Karn Satyarthi in Jamshedpur.

“Thousands of people are spending nights under the cold conditions after their houses were demolished without any prior notices, mining and demarcation. I also requested the CM to ensure that prior notice, mining and demarcation are done before undertaking anti-encroachment drives in future. The CM said that he would talk to the East Singhbhum DC and take steps for rehabilitation and relief measures required,” said Purnima.

The Jamshedpur MLA told the East Singhbhum DC Karn Satyarthi that it was a very insensitive and unlawful action to demolish houses and shops of people without any prior information and demarcation of the encroached parts.

“Thousands of people have lost their houses and they didn’t even get time to take away their valuables and materials of daily use and livelihoods. It’s very inhuman too. We requested the DC to immediately arrange temporary shelter for the people rendered homeless in these chilly winter days. The DC has asked for a list of the affected families,” added Purnima.

Meanwhile, the affected families led by former state land and revenue minister Dulal Bhuiyan, his brother Baldev Bhuiyan and Shiv Shankar Singh staged dharna and blocked road in protest of the demolition drive, which was carried out for the road widening for the road and bridge from Bhuiyandih Litti Chowk to Bhilaipahari on NH-33.