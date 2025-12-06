BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immerses father’s ashes in Ganga in Hapur

A day after the cremation of former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal, his daughter and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Brijghat in Hapur district on Friday morning, with family members and well-wishers joining the solemn ceremony. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immersing father’s ashes in Ganga in Hapur. (HT PHOTO)

Bansuri Swaraj arrived at Brijghat early in the day to perform the ‘asthi visarjan’ (immersion of ashes) ceremony as per Hindu traditions. With tearful eyes, she carried out the final rites of her father as priests recited Vedic prayers.

Local public representatives, along with police and administrative officials, also reached the ghat and paid their respects.

An administrative official said the ceremony remained peaceful and was completed with full religious observance.

Swaraj Kaushal, 73, the husband of late BJP veteran and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, passed away on Thursday afternoon after complaining of chest pain. He was rushed to AIIMS by Bansuri and other relatives, but doctors declared him dead, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

His cremation was held the same evening at Delhi’s Lodhi Road crematorium in the presence of Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, and several party and RSS leaders.