Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immerses father’s ashes in Ganga in Hapur

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 05:52 am IST

Bansuri Swaraj arrived at Brijghat early in the day to perform the ‘asthi visarjan’ (immersion of ashes) ceremony as per Hindu traditions.

A day after the cremation of former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal, his daughter and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Brijghat in Hapur district on Friday morning, with family members and well-wishers joining the solemn ceremony.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immersing father’s ashes in Ganga in Hapur. (HT PHOTO)
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immersing father’s ashes in Ganga in Hapur. (HT PHOTO)

Bansuri Swaraj arrived at Brijghat early in the day to perform the ‘asthi visarjan’ (immersion of ashes) ceremony as per Hindu traditions. With tearful eyes, she carried out the final rites of her father as priests recited Vedic prayers.

Local public representatives, along with police and administrative officials, also reached the ghat and paid their respects.

An administrative official said the ceremony remained peaceful and was completed with full religious observance.

Swaraj Kaushal, 73, the husband of late BJP veteran and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, passed away on Thursday afternoon after complaining of chest pain. He was rushed to AIIMS by Bansuri and other relatives, but doctors declared him dead, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

His cremation was held the same evening at Delhi’s Lodhi Road crematorium in the presence of Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, and several party and RSS leaders.

News / Cities / Other Cities / BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immerses father’s ashes in Ganga in Hapur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal, immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Brijghat on Friday, following his cremation the previous day. The ceremony, attended by family, well-wishers, and officials, was conducted with religious observance. Kaushal, 73, passed away after experiencing chest pain, despite being rushed to AIIMS.