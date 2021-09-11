BJP office relocates to near PMC building

PUNE After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also relocated its city unit office from Jungli Maharaj toad to a new premises near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building.

The recently inaugurated NCP office is also in the same vicinity, while the historic Congress Bhavan is just few metres away.

The BJP change of office has raised eye-brows in political circles.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “Yes we shifted our city unit office to near Mangala Talkies. The furniture work is going on and very soon we will do an official inauguration.”

Mulik added, “The new office is on the second floor and has enough space. It is bigger than the JM road office which was in Hotel Sanman.”

When asked whether the BJP was following the NCP, Mulik said, “Though our office is near the NCP, we are staying away from them. As we were falling short of space there was a need to have a bigger office. During Covid, it was difficult to maintain social distances.”

BJP senior leaders, speaking anonymously said that when MP Girish Bapat was guardian minister, he shifted the party office to JM road. It was on rent and in a prime location. “However due to the rent issue, we had to vacate the office,” said BJP leader.

The NCP office is on Tilak road near Dengle bridge.