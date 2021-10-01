BJP seeks FIR against Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman over ‘encroachment’ on park land

Seeking FIR against the chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramaniam for allegedly encroaching upon a public park situated behind his house in Inder Nagar, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday submitted a complaint with the Punjab chief secretary, director general of police (DGP), Ludhiana deputy commissioner and commissioner of police.

BJP leader Vineet Monga alleged that the chairman is using the park as his personal lawn and has established an entry gate to the park from the rear side of his house. Further, he alleged that the chairman’s staff keeps the park entry gate locked from inside and no resident of the area is allowed to enter it.

He has even kept two generator sets in the park, added Monga.

“The chairman is the custodian of LIT properties and he is only encroaching upon the park by misusing his power. It is illegal and we have sought an FIR against him. Further, we have also demanded that the encroachments should be removed and the park be opened for the public,” said Monga.

A copy of the complaint was also forwarded to the offices of the Prime Minister, the chief minister’s office, and the governor of Punjab, among others.

Despite attempts made to reach chairman Balasubramaniam, he was not available for comments. However, an official of LIT, requesting anonymity, stated that it was a vacant/redundant plot that was later developed as a park.

The entry gate remains open and the generator sets that are kept there are owned by some other person, who had sought permission for the same before a park was developed, he added.