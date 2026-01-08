BJP to conduct booth-level verification of ASD voters: UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary

State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday said that BJP workers would visit every polling booth with the electoral rolls to verify whether any names had been wrongly deleted. Carrying the draft rolls of their respective booths, they would check if voters marked as ASD (absentee, shifted, or deceased) had actually moved away or not. They would also look into cases of voters listed as “no mapping.” UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary addressing BJP office bearers of 16 districts in Varanasi on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

He made the remark while responding to a query on the deletion of ASD voters during the SIR at a press conference in Varanasi, adding that the Election Commission had conducted the exercise in a very transparent manner.

Chaudhary also held a meeting with BJP workers from 16 districts under the BJP Kashi region.

“Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a function of the Election Commission. As a responsible political party, it is our duty to take this exercise to the grassroots. The names of around 2.89 lakh voters did not figure in the draft list released in the first phase. All BJP workers have been asked to carry the draft lists and verify whether voters marked as ASD (absentee, shifted, or deceased) have actually moved away or not. Party workers will go door to door to check this. They will also identify cases of ‘no mapping’ voters,” Chaudhary said.

‘VB-G RAM G to ensure better infra, income security in villages’

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is continuously working to address the fundamental problems of the people, with a focus on women, labourers, health, and income security, he said.

To overcome technical shortcomings, corruption, poor quality of work, lack of permanent assets, incomplete infrastructure, financial losses, and instances of the same work being carried out two or three times under the MGNREGA scheme, which has been in operation since 2006, the government has introduced the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) initiative, he added claiming that MNREGA was not delivering the intended economic and social benefits and was failing to create durable assets in villages.

‘SP confused over meaning of PDA’

Chaudhary also targeted the Samajwadi Party over its recently released ‘PDA panchang’, stating the opposition party itself appeared unsure about what PDA stood for, while the BJP believed in inclusive politics by taking all sections of society along.

He said the party should first decide what PDA stands for, as it keeps changing the meaning by alternately defining the letters differently, reiterating that the BJP represents all sections of society and works without discrimination.

Chaudhary, addressing BJP leaders and public representatives from all 16 Kashi districts in Varanasi, praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath and urged workers to ensure a bigger BJP victory in 2027 than in 2017, saying a strong Uttar Pradesh is key to realising PM Modi’s vision of a developed India.

Earlier, Kashi BJP president Dilip Patel welcomed Chaudhary, while district vice president Suresh Singh felicitated him with a trishul (trident). During his two-day visit, he also offered prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Baba Kaal Bhairav temples.

Caption: UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary addressing BJP office bearers of 16 districts in Kashi-HT photo