BJP workers clash with Aligarh police; two arrested

Activists of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with traffic police in Aligarh over vehicle inspection, leading to a registered case and the arrest of two individuals for allegedly attacking a traffic inspector. The Aligarh police took action on Thursday, and a case was registered under sections 147, 332, 353, 341, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about the incident, questioning the claims of law and order under the BJP regime in the state.

“A case has been registered based on the complaint of a traffic inspector, who alleged that a motorcycle equipped with a noisy silencer was stopped for inspection. The accused individuals called others, and they became aggressive towards the police. As a result, a case was filed, and two individuals were arrested,” stated Kalanidhi Naithani, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Aligarh.

The SSP of Aligarh asserted that anyone who dares to obstruct police work and target police officers will face consequences.

The SP leader Akhilesh Yadav brought the matter to public attention and questioned BJP workers for their attack on the police. He also raised questions about the BJP’s claimed zero-tolerance policy regarding the police.

BJP workers, however, alleged that the traffic inspector was intoxicated, but these allegations were proven wrong in tests.

The superintendent of police (traffic) in Aligarh, Mukesh Chand Uttam, denied allegations that the police officers were intoxicated, stating, “None of the officers were found to be under the influence of alcohol in the medical examination conducted.”

The incident took place on Wednesday night on a road within the jurisdiction of the Banna Devi Police station in Aligarh. Traffic inspector Karunesh Kumar, in his filed FIR, alleged that a car was parked near the police control room, and instructions were received to inspect it. While following these instructions, a bullet motorcycle with an unauthorised, noisy exhaust that sounded like a firecracker passed by.

Due to suspicions, the motorcycle was stopped at the Russelganj crossing in Aligarh city on Wednesday night. The motorcycle’s details were not found on the online app, so the documents were requested by the traffic police in Aligarh.

The motorcycle’s driver resisted going to the traffic office and instead called for others. The driver and his associates blocked the road by placing another car and attacked the traffic police, tearing their clothes and verbally abusing them. BJP workers collectively assaulted the traffic policemen, but the situation calmed down on Wednesday night. However, a video of the clash went viral on Thursday.

The Aligarh police took action on Thursday, and a case was registered under sections 147, 332, 353, 341, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Two individuals, including Sonu and Vishal Gupta- a BJP office bearer, were arrested.

