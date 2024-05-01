BJP’s Kripa Shankar Singh files nomination from Jaunpur seat

Nomination process for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Monday. BJP candidate Kripa Shankar Singh filed his nomination from the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday before district magistrate/ district election officer Ravindra Kumar. Kripa Shankar Singh (Sourced)

According to the affidavit filed by Singh, he has movable assets worth about ₹1,60,11,730 ( ₹1.60 crore) and his wife has immovable assets worth about ₹93,30,609 (over ₹93 lakh).

Likewise, Singh has immovable assets worth ₹4,63,00,000 ( ₹4.63 crore) and his spouse has immovable assets worth ₹52, 25,000 (Over ₹52 lakh).

BP Saroj, another BJP candidate at Machhali Shahar Lok Sabha constituency filed his nomination before the chief development officer Sai Teja Sheelam, at the venue of nomination for the Machhali Shahar constituency.

According to affidavit filed by Saroj, he possesses movable property worth ₹2,07,03866 (over ₹2 crore) and his wife possesses movable assets worth ₹43,40,266 (over ₹43 lakh). Saroj has immovable properties worth about ₹23,09,49,805 (over ₹23 crore) and his wife has immovable properties worth about ₹2,64,50,000 (over ₹2.64 crore).