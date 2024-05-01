 BJP’s Kripa Shankar Singh files nomination from Jaunpur seat - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP’s Kripa Shankar Singh files nomination from Jaunpur seat

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 01, 2024 05:46 AM IST

According to the affidavit filed by Singh, he has movable assets worth about ₹1,60,11,730 ( ₹1.60 crore) and his wife has immovable assets worth about ₹93,30,609 (over ₹93 lakh).

Nomination process for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Monday. BJP candidate Kripa Shankar Singh filed his nomination from the Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday before district magistrate/ district election officer Ravindra Kumar.

Kripa Shankar Singh (Sourced)
Kripa Shankar Singh (Sourced)

According to the affidavit filed by Singh, he has movable assets worth about 1,60,11,730 ( 1.60 crore) and his wife has immovable assets worth about 93,30,609 (over 93 lakh).

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Likewise, Singh has immovable assets worth 4,63,00,000 ( 4.63 crore) and his spouse has immovable assets worth 52, 25,000 (Over 52 lakh).

BP Saroj, another BJP candidate at Machhali Shahar Lok Sabha constituency filed his nomination before the chief development officer Sai Teja Sheelam, at the venue of nomination for the Machhali Shahar constituency.

According to affidavit filed by Saroj, he possesses movable property worth 2,07,03866 (over 2 crore) and his wife possesses movable assets worth 43,40,266 (over 43 lakh). Saroj has immovable properties worth about 23,09,49,805 (over 23 crore) and his wife has immovable properties worth about 2,64,50,000 (over 2.64 crore).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / BJP’s Kripa Shankar Singh files nomination from Jaunpur seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On