Blackmailed by rapist, woman commits suicide
A 36-year-old woman committed suicide after consuming pesticide in a village in the Kharkhauda area in the district on Wednesday, police said. The woman was allegedly upset over the blackmailing by her rapist.
A case has been registered against the accused Indresh in Kharkhauda police station on the complaint of the woman’s husband.
According to the complaint, the victim was raped by the accused, identified as Indresh, a month back, but no official complaint was filed.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly intoxicated the woman by offering her an adulterated cold drink and then raped her. He also made a video of the act and was blackmailing her to make a physical relationship with him. He also threatened her with making the video viral if she refuses. Perturbed over the threats, the woman committed suicide on Wednesday by consuming pesticide.
Dinesh Kumar Upadhyay, SHO of Kharkhauda, denied the incident of rape and said that the accused was blackmailing the victim after taking her objectionable photographs.
Upadhya said that the accused is at large, but efforts are being made to arrest him.
-
5-year-old boy, his grandfather killed in accident in Delhi’s Dwarka
A 5-year-old boy was killed and his 59-year-old grandfather was injured when they were returning from a local park in Dwarka's Chhawla area on Wednesday morning, police said explaining the incident as that of an accident even though the victim's family alleged that it was a case of road rage.
-
Forget past differences, resolve metro car shed issue: HC tells Centre, Maha
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Thursday asked the Centre and the state government to amicably resolve the dispute involving the 102-acre plot at Kanjurmarg, where the state government proposed to construct a Metro car shed and an interchange for various Metro corridors, as the delay was escalating costs and increasing burden on the state exchequer.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU cadets to participate in National Equestrian Championship
The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), will participate in the National Equestrian Championship and Delhi Horse Show for the first time in 25 years. The cadets will compete against the best horse riders of the country in the championship. The team comprises Vikas Garg, Gurarshbir Singh Bal, Yuvraj Singh, Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and Puneet kaur.
-
Ludhiana | PAU observes World Health Day
The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University, and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India and Indian Dietetic Association observed World Health Day on Thursday by organising a talk on 'Anemia and Food Factors' . The resource person for the talk was nutritionist Kanta K Sharma, who is a founder head, department of food and nutrition, and former dean, College of Home Science, PAU.
-
Maha rushes to arrange temporary power supply amid shortage, Cabinet meeting soon
Mumbai: Amid a shortage of about 1,000 MW of electricity during peak hours, the MVA government is taking measures to tide over the crisis. Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of a solar power park of up to 2,500 MW capacity. Additionally, the Cabinet is also likely to hold a special sitting on Friday to approve power purchase agreements to meet the rising electricity demand.
