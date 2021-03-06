Blood banks unable to meet plasma demand with shortage of donors
PUNE With a rising demand for plasma in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, blood banks are facing a crunch, given shortage of plasma donors.
The demand for plasma has increased from the third week of February after the surge in Covid cases.
On Friday, 1,767 people tested positive in Pune district, which takes the tally of total active cases 18,401.
“We are again getting 50 to 60 calls per day, for the last 20 days. Demand was almost nil in January and early February, but suddenly we are getting many calls. Finding donors is the biggest problem for us as many don’t have the amount of antibodies required to donate plasma, while a few are not willing to give,” explained Dr Rachana Deshpande, Indian Serological Institute, Sadashiv peth.
Blood banks are also struggling, as they have got many such names on their list of persons that have been healed from the Covid-19 virus eight months ago. Such persons cannot become plasma donors as antibodies do not stay in the body for such a long time.
A recovered Covid-19 patient can donate plasma between 28 days and three months of full recovery.
“We are only able to meet 50 per cent of the demand, as we are short of plasma,” said Dr Shankar Mosalagi, blood transfusion officer at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), where there are 20 calls per day for plasma.
Between January and the second week of February YCMH used to only get two-three calls per day.
“We are making calls to people every day, but very few are showing an interest in donating plasma,” added Dr Sarika Patil, Aadhar blood centre, Dhankawadi.
Plasma dontation in PMC/PCMC as of March 5
Number of blood banks providing plasma: 21
Total donors: 3,719
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blood banks unable to meet plasma demand with shortage of donors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cosmos Bank case: Pune police write to the UAE to hand over custody of Sumer Shaikh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Startup mantra: Women entrepreneurs who hacked the glass ceiling... and beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of ₹11.6 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consecutive days of moderate rainfall helped fill up Pune dams last year: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox